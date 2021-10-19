Published: 7:00 AM October 19, 2021

A plan for the new Cambridge Children's Hospital - Credit: White Arkitekter and Hawkins\Brown

A new Cambridge hospital could be built to help children across East Anglia access life-saving treatment.

Two health boards and Cambridge University have unveiled their design for the new hospital in plans handed to Cambridge City Council.

The council has already supported the principle of a new hospital on the biomedical campus, but supporters of the new build say the "stunning" plans are one step closer in turning their dreams into reality.

Jodie Rowlandson from Saffron Walden, whose 13-year-old son Max overcame leukaemia after treatment in Addenbrooke's, said the plans will make a real difference to children in need across the region.

The story of how Max Rowlandson beat his leukaemia was transformed into a film, Maximus, shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 - Credit: Rowlandson family

She said: "When Max was poorly and he was being treated in Cambridge, a dedicated hospital was a pipe dream.

"There were many occasions where we would go and there would be no room on the specialist ward, so this will mean every child and parents in the future will know what they can expect when they're in hospital."

The hospital will sit opposite the Rosie Maternity Hospital.

It will serve children in East Anglia, but planners insist the development will be a "hospital without walls" with an international impact.

How the new Cambridge Children's Hospital could look - Credit: White Arkitekter and Hawkins\Brown

Developers hope to incorporate genomic and psychological research facilities into the unit alongside specialist physical and mental child health facilities run by experts.

Under the plans, the hospital's footprint will measure 36,000 square metres.

Construction is due to start in 2023 with opening set for 2025.

Before work takes place, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust and the university need to obtain cash from HM Treasury and through fundraising initiatives.

A drawing of a proposed interior space in the new Cambridge Children's Hospital - Credit: White Arkitekter and Hawkins\Brown

Andrew Tollick, of Cambridge Children's Hospital, said: "This is a big milestone for Cambridge Children’s Hospital, not only in planning terms, but in sharing our vision for ‘a whole new way’.

"We will integrate children’s mental and physical health services alongside world-class research to provide holistic, personalised care in a state-of-the-art facility."

The Cambridge Children's Hospital website features Max Rowlandson's story.

It notes: "We understand that in these abnormal situations, young people need to feel a little more normal, no matter their age."