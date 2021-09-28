Gallery
Cider making celebration ties off Great Big Green Week
- Credit: Celia Bartlett Photography
Cider is set to flow at The Railway Arms after an apple pressing event on Saturday (September 25).
Environmental activists hosted the event to cheers Great Big Green Week, a national event celebrating action against the climate crisis running from September 18-26.
Several hundredweight of apples were pressed at the Saffron Walden pub with volunteers called up to rinse the apples, sort them, and feed them into the scratter to produce a juicy pulp.
Organiser Edward Gildea said the event was a Great Big Green Week highlight.
He said: "It remains to be seen whether the Great Big Green Week becomes an annual event in Saffron Walden.
"The nine-day event certainly showed that while we must look after our environment, we can thoroughly enjoy our it."
The festival began with an Eco Market on Saffron Walden Common on Saturday, September 18.
Noakes Grove in Sewards End held an open day. St Mary's and Abbey Lane churches held church services to reflect on the importance of the environment.
Most Read
- 1 Flexi parking ticket rolled out for hybrid commuters
- 2 Thaxted Gardening and Craft Show winners revealed
- 3 Saffron Walden actress Tamara Lee Smart to star as Marilyn Monroe for one night in rehearsed play reading
- 4 Festive Christmas markets to visit in Essex, 2021
- 5 Hatfield Heath air disaster memorial 'a symbol of UK-US unity'
- 6 Saffron Striders take advantage of late summer warmth to stretch their legs far and wide
- 7 Cash boost for plan to plant 350,000 trees in Essex
- 8 'Gastro-Glastonbury' Foodies Festival coming to Hylands Park in Chelmsford
- 9 'Don't replace our pub garden with housing', say Newport campaigners
- 10 'Do you enjoy singing and making new friends?' - Church holding taster session for its junior choir
The week also featured talks from the Shepreth Hedgehog Hospital in Cambridgeshire and woodland experts in Ashdon.
The Railway Arms supported the programme with music and meet and greet sessions throughout the week.
Edward said Great Big Green Week aimed to generate an interest in the climate crisis ahead of the UN's Climate Change Conference - COP26 - in Glasgow this November.
Edward said: "The event will raise interest, awareness and political pressure ahead of COP26.
"It is a way of getting people feeling connected with the natural world so that COP26 feels more meaningful when it comes around."
The Climate Coalition is behind the national event.
Fiona Dear, The Climate Coalition's Head of Campaigns, said: "Action against climate change is the fight that unites people across the East of England.
"Hundreds of us are getting together to stand up against its awful effects."
There are ongoing concerns around the climate crisis and its impact on fruit and vegetable harvests.
Think tank Chatham House released a report this month claiming crop harvest could decline by 30 percent without "dramatic emission reductions".