Cindy Whife with the steps chart, a fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research - Credit: submitted

A Walden dental receptionist has completed 321,444 steps and raised nearly £1,000 for the charity, Brain Tumour Research.

New Road Dental Practice's Cindy Whife pledged to walk 10,000 steps every day during February.

Despite wet weather challenges, Cindy smashed the 280,000 steps target. She has also raised £976 and has improved her fitness, accompanied by Milly the cockapoo.

Uttlesford resident Cindy Whife with Milly the cockapoo - Credit: submitted

Her efforts are in sharp contrast to 2013, when she struggled to navigate Walden's narrow streets as her balance wasn't good and she was experiencing double vision while driving.

Medical investigations found a satsuma-sized brain tumour, and this was removed during an 11-hour operation.

Subsequent MRIs have revealed she has two further tumours but they are not currently of concern.

"I used to struggle," Cindy said of the 10,000 steps.

"Now, I can do them quite happily. My fitness has definitely improved."

Saffron Walden dental receptionist Cindy Whife's 10,000 steps a day chart - Credit: submitted

Cindy's partner Malcolm Domb has also been doing the challenge, and has raised £800 and covered 400,00 steps.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Once again our 10,000 Steps a Day in February Challenge has gone amazingly well.

"Not only has it raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for vital research into brain tumours but it has united hundreds of people from within our brain tumour community who joined our Facebook challenge group to share their stories and offer one another support.

"Many of them have already told us that they’ll be taking part in our next big fundraiser, Wear a Hat Day, which takes place towards the end of national Brain Tumour Awareness Month on March 25."











