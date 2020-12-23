Published: 5:22 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 5:31 PM December 23, 2020

Uttlesford is among areas that will move into Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions on Boxing Day.

Uttlesford was previously in Tier 2: High Alert. Tier 4 is Stay At Home. The change from Tier 2 to Tier 4 also impacts Colchester, Tendring and other parts of the country.

In a press conference this afternoon (Wednesday), Health secretary Matt Hancock said coronavirus numbers are rising and a new coronavirus variant has been found in the UK.

"It is therefore necessary to put more of the east and south east of England into Tier 4."

Anyone who has been in South Africa in the last two weeks must quarantine, he said.



