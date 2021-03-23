Published: 7:00 AM March 23, 2021

Figures show that Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham had the highest number of Uttlesford Covid deaths between March 2020 and March 2021 - Credit: Sirichai Saengcharnchai/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A year from the start of the pandemic, the highest number of Covid deaths in Uttlesford has been recorded in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham.

The two villages recorded 32 deaths involving coronavirus between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021. They also registered the highest number of deaths in Uttlesford from all causes, within the same period, at 149.

Between Uttlesford’s towns, Great Dunmow had over 10 times more Covid-related deaths than Saffron Walden with 29 versus two. However, Saffron Walden had a total of 123 deaths from all causes, while Dunmow had 96.

Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter had 17 Covid deaths. Meanwhile, Hatfield Heath, the Hallingburys and Rodings had 16. Takeley, Airport and Mountfitchet South had 11.

Five coronavirus deaths were recorded in each of the following areas: Newport, Littlebury and Clavering; Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter; and Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords.