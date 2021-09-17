Published: 1:50 PM September 17, 2021

Covid booster jab appointments have started to be offered to patients who are registered with GP surgeries in Newport, Gold Street and Crocus in Saffron Walden, and Thaxted.

The jabs are for people who have already had two doses of the vaccine, as protection decreases over time.

The first session is due to take place on Saturday, September 25. As well as the Covid booster, a flu jab will be offered at the same session.

Archive image: A Covid-19 vaccine being administered by Dr Richard Boyce - Credit: SIMON OGLE

Dr Richard Boyce of Gold Street Surgery is the Clinical Director of North Uttlesford Primary Care Network.

He said: "There is a programme of vaccination planned throughout the autumn from the Lord Butler Leisure Centre site.

"We will be inviting patients in similar order to the winter Covid campaign according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation groups as well as those who are currently immunosuppressed, with a focus on those most vulnerable in the first few weeks and waiting until at least six months have passed from the second dose given.

"An advantage of us delivering the vaccines at the Lord Butler is we will be able to deliver both flu and Covid vaccines simultaneously to avoid repeated trips to either the GP practice or pharmacy.

"Please can patients wait to be contacted by their practice in the same way as they did during the winter months, and we will aim to work through the groups of those eligible with the same speed, efficiency and energy as we achieved all those months ago."

In the West Essex CCG area, the North Uttlesford practices of Gold Street, Crocus, Newport and Thaxted surgeries are working together.

The North Uttlesford practices have received praise for their handling of the vaccine programme in the past.

Back in March, the then Health Secretary Matt Hancock released a short video to say "a massive thank you" and to praise people in Saffron Walden and Stansted for their work in administering the coronavirus vaccine programme.

Mr Hancock also praised Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch for her work to get the message out about the vaccine and encouraging take-up.