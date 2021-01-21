News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home residents and staff receive Covid-19 vaccine

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 7:00 AM January 21, 2021   
Residents and staff at Highfield Care Home in Saffron Walden - Credit: Maria Mallaband Care Group

The majority of residents and staff at Highfield Care Home in Saffron Walden have now had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Aaron Barham, the manager of the home on Mandeville Road, said 53 of 54 residents who wanted the inoculation have received it.

And 49 out of 69 members of staff have also been vaccinated, with 16 receiving their second dose. There have been medical reasons for those unable to take part.

He said: "We are very proud to have not a single death related to Covid-19 during the pandemic so far.

"This is a testament to our dedicated and hardworking staff who have been working tirelessly throughout to keep our residents safe. 

"The families of our residents have been very supportive during this horrible time and have been able to keep in contact via video phone, window visits and internal visits using rapid testing when permitted."

Residents and staff at Highfield Care Home, Saffron Walden - Credit: Highfield Care Home


person