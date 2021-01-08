Published: 5:00 PM January 8, 2021

Staff and residents at The Grange care home in Newport have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations.

The vaccination rollout has started at care and nursing homes and The Grange is delighted to be one of the first in the area.

So far 30 staff and residents at The Grange have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. The delivery programme has been managed by Uttlesford District Council and administered by Dr Ellis Woko and Practice Manager Sandra Stillwell from Newport Surgery.

Home manager Hayley Smith said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently waiting. We certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality.

"I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”

The government announced that vaccinations in care homes were to begin before Christmas and with over 2,000 staff and 1,500 residents in Country Court Care Homes across the country, the vaccine has been keenly anticipated for several weeks.

Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO at Country Court, said: "We are delighted that the vaccine rollout has started in our care homes.

"Our homes have always been places where people can feel safe and secure, and now residents and staff have the added reassurance of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

"Together with ongoing regular testing, this will give staff, residents and their families much-needed comfort and peace of mind.”