News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Care home residents and staff receive Covid-19 vaccination

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM January 8, 2021   
Group with thumbs up

The Grange residents have received their Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Country Court

Staff and residents at The Grange care home in Newport have received their first Covid-19 vaccinations.

The vaccination rollout has started at care and nursing homes and The Grange is delighted to be one of the first in the area.

So far 30 staff and residents at The Grange have received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine. The delivery programme has been managed by Uttlesford District Council and administered by Dr Ellis Woko and Practice Manager Sandra Stillwell from Newport Surgery.

A resident and healthcare professional give thumbs up to vaccine

Staff and residents at The Grange Care Home, Newport have received their Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Country Court

Woman receiving vaccination from doctor

Staff and residents at The Grange Care Home in Newport have received their Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Country Court

Woman receives vaccine from medic

Staff and residents at The Grange Care Home in Newport have received a Covid-19 vaccination - Credit: Country Court

Home manager Hayley Smith said: “Our staff and residents have been very patiently waiting. We certainly see this as a step in the right direction back to normality.

"I’d like to thank all of our residents, staff and family members for their understanding and fortitude during what has been a difficult time for everyone. We are now starting to look forward to receiving guidance for welcoming families and visitors back to our care home.”

You may also want to watch:

The government announced that vaccinations in care homes were to begin before Christmas and with over 2,000 staff and 1,500 residents in Country Court Care Homes across the country, the vaccine has been keenly anticipated for several weeks.

Alykhan Kachra, Co-CEO at Country Court, said: "We are delighted that the vaccine rollout has started in our care homes. 

Most Read

  1. 1 We will get through this together, say community leaders
  2. 2 Bicycles abandoned at train stations are donated to rural Africa
  3. 3 More than 280 drink and drug drive arrests
  1. 4 Elsenham residents "appalled" over new housing development
  2. 5 Council chairman is more than half way through his 500 miles
  3. 6 Stansted airport staff give 7,000 volunteer hours to community
  4. 7 MBE honours for NHS Spitfire Project co-founders
  5. 8 Saffron Hall's Come Together project starts online this month
  6. 9 Essex Police officers and staff rewarded in Queen's honours list
  7. 10 Cliff's couch to 5K raises funds for 3G pitch

"Our homes have always been places where people can feel safe and secure, and now residents and staff have the added reassurance of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

"Together with ongoing regular testing, this will give staff, residents and their families much-needed comfort and peace of mind.”

Coronavirus
NHS
Uttlesford District Council
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Awards for care home staff

Louise Dunderdale

person

Planning and Development

MP welcomes scrapping of housing targets

Roger Brown

person

Environment News

Bronze award for eco church but we must do more

Edward Gildea, St Mary's Church Eco Team leader and Green Party

Logo Icon

Tackling holiday hunger thanks to generosity of community

Louise Dunderdale

person