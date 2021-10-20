Gallery

The ribbon is cut to official mark the opening of Crocus Medical Practice which has opened its doors within Saffron Walden Community Hospital. - Credit: Saffron Photo

Crocus Medical Practice has opened within Saffron Walden Community Hospital after a £2.3million refurbishment.

Nearly 700 square metres of the hospital have been converted into the medical practice's accommodation from a previously vacant wing of the community hospital.

It doubles the number of consultation and treatment rooms, along with adding 25 extra car parking spaces.

VIPs including MP Kemi Badenoch were at the launch.

Saffron Walden constituency MP Kemi Badenoch speaks as Crocus Medical Practice opens within Saffron Walden Community Hospital - Credit: Saffron Photo

Chris Philbedge, Senior Portfolio Optimisation Manager, said: “We are proud to have played a key role in designing and developing this scheme with the Surgery and Clinical Commissioning Group.

"The extensive refurbishment gives the Saffron Walden community a modern, fit for purpose practice that delivers a range of services in one location.

"It’s fantastic to see the hard work of all involved as the surgery opens its doors to welcome the community to their new healthcare hub.”

Dr Jenni Lindford, lead GP at Crocus Medical Practice, said they were delighted to have moved into the purpose-built, modern premises.

“It means we have now begun the creation of a healthcare hub for the local community, all under one roof as well as now having much needed additional practice space, meaning we can hopefully recruit more clinicians and deliver more services."

Peter Wightman, Managing Director of West Essex CCG, said: “This is an important step forward for healthcare for people in the Saffron Walden area.

"The new facility provides an excellent modern environment to support the Crocus Medical Practice team to meet the needs of the community including new approaches to care.

“Also the location at the Community Hospital site presents new opportunities for health and care professionals to work together more closely.

"Our thanks go to everyone who has worked so hard to design and implement the new building.

“We wish the practice team well as they settle into their new home.”

NHS Property Services and West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group, together with existing occupying trusts, worked together to produce a future-proof estates solution.

They hope it will help to provide better integration of primary and community care and ensure better use of an NHS building.

Guests at the launch as Crocus Medical Practice opens within Saffron Walden Community Hospital - Credit: Saffron Photo

