Alison Bradnick cuts the ribbon to celebrate the installation of the new defibrillator, helped by her four children Taliesin, Xander, Hermione, and Aurora and fellow residents of Walpole Meadows, Stansted - Credit: supplied

A life-saving defibrillator has been installed in Stansted, thanks to the fundraising efforts of resident Alison Bradnick.

The £1,500 defibrillator and security cabinet is on the outside of Uttlesford District Council’s building at the Walpole Meadows estate entrance.

It was officially unveiled with an impromptu ribbon cutting and fizz shower.

Supporters donated cash to Alison's JustGiving fundraiser, and the funds were boosted by money from district councillor Geoffrey Sell, who used some of the New Homes Bonus grant to help.

Stansted’s Community First Responders, who are volunteers trained by the East of England Ambulance Service Trust to attend potential life-threatening emergencies until the ambulance arrives, also supported the campaign.

Mum-of-four Alison, 34, was compelled to act after her partner Chris Murdoch's friend had an unexpected heart attack and died.

Alison said she hoped having access to a defibrillator would give anyone a better chance of survival.

"It's five minutes tops, walking to access it."

She added: "We hope it’s never needed but now we have one close by which is brilliant.”

Alison said the next challenge would be to fundraise for replacement pads - every time the kit is used, the pads need to be replaced.

British Heart Foundation data says there are over 30,000 cardiac arrests outside of hospital settings per year in the UK.

The East of England Ambulance Service has said that having a sudden cardiac arrest with no CPR the survival rate is 5%, with CPR it's 9%, but with CPR a defibrillator and a shockable rhythm your chances are over 50%.

Automated external defibrillators are designed to be used by the public.

When it is switched on, it provides instructions and talks through what you need to do. A defibrillator will not harm the person suffering a cardiac arrest and will only give them a shock if and when it is needed.

Locations of defibrillators

Other defibrillators are available at:

• The Day Centre, Crafton Green, CM24 8AX

• The Bowls Club, The Recreation Ground, CM24 8BD

• Lower Street Telephone Box, CM24 8LP

• The Surgery, Castle Maltings, CM24 8XG

• The Romeera Leisure Centre in Forest Hall Road CM24 8TZ

• The Rose & Crown Public House, Bentfield Green, CM24 8HX

• The Three Horseshoes Public House, Hazel End, CM23 1HB





