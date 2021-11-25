Air ambulance launches call for festive fundraisers

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance crews still fly at Christmas, the charity said - Credit: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

The team which runs Essex and Hertfordshire's air ambulance has launched its festive fundraising campaign.

As part of its Lights for Flights campaign, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) wants residents to decorate their houses and put a collection tin outside their homes for the charity.

Emma Barker, who is leading the campaign, said: "Essex and Herts Air Ambulance provides helicopter emergency medical services 24/7, so Santa isn’t the only one who will be flying this Christmas.

"All you need to do is decorate your home or workplace inside or outside with festive Christmas lights; then contact us for a festive banner and collection tin, which you can put outside your house for people to make a donation.”

EHAAT received 210 call-outs in December 2020.

Emma thanked estate agents Raine and Co for sponsoring the event and urged supporters to visit https://www.ehaat.org/festive/ or call 0345 2417 690.