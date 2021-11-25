News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Air ambulance launches call for festive fundraisers

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:42 PM November 25, 2021
An Essex and Herts Air Ambulance helicopter and crew in winter

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance crews still fly at Christmas, the charity said - Credit: Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust

The team which runs Essex and Hertfordshire's air ambulance has launched its festive fundraising campaign.

As part of its Lights for Flights campaign, the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT) wants residents to decorate their houses and put a collection tin outside their homes for the charity.

Emma Barker, who is leading the campaign, said: "Essex and Herts Air Ambulance provides helicopter emergency medical services 24/7, so Santa isn’t the only one who will be flying this Christmas.

"All you need to do is decorate your home or workplace inside or outside with festive Christmas lights; then contact us for a festive banner and collection tin, which you can put outside your house for people to make a donation.”

EHAAT received 210 call-outs in December 2020.

Emma thanked estate agents Raine and Co for sponsoring the event and urged supporters to visit https://www.ehaat.org/festive/ or call 0345 2417 690.

Christmas
Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
Charity News
Essex
Hertfordshire News
Epping News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds has revealed her battle with bowel cancer

BBC

Look East host thanks public for 'messages of love' after cancer diagnosis

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Hugh Edwards in front of Moorcroft pottery

Christmas

Christmas Fayre comes to Thaxted this weekend

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The £41,000 was seized from a passenger travelling to Turkey from London Stansted Airport

Essex Live

Police seize £41,000 in cash from passenger at Stansted Airport

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Sarah Ellis (right) from Saffron Walden receives a prize at the Best Business Woman Awards gala 2019

Theatre

Saffron Walden businesswoman wins award for 'inspiring' theatre work

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon