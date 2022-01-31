A selection of St Clare Hospice’s nurses and nursing assistants in the Hospice at Home team, Hastingwood - Credit: Vikki Lince

St Clare's Hospice is celebrating the eighth year of its Hospice at Home service.

Since 2014, the West Essex team of registered nurses and nursing assistants have cared for more than 4,000 patients and their families.

In 2020/21 they provided support for more than 780 patients.

Sheila Dormer, a Hospice at Home nursing assistant with St Clare's Hospice, Hastingwood, getting ready to care for a patient in their own home - Credit: John Turner

They spent 730 nights caring for more than 200 end of life patients in their own home. The night-sitting Hospice at Home nursing assistants watch over end of life patients making sure they are comfortable in their own home. This means their usual carers are able to take a small break, get some sleep and recharge.

Sonia Haigh, the Hospice at Home service manager for St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood - Credit: St Clare Hospice

Sonia Haigh, Hospice at Home service manager, said: "Our Hospice at Home care is helping to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.

"We provide short-term care to get people out of hospital more quickly. And we are making sure people are able to spend the last weeks of their life in the comfort of their own home.

“Our service has never been more needed. Increasingly people are choosing to be cared for in their own home. Providing this support means that we’re honouring people’s choices and relieving pressure on the NHS."

If you’re not sure if the person you are referring is eligible for Hospice at Home care, call 01279 773716 between 8am and 8pm for the Hospice at Home team, 01279 773774 for the First Contact Service, or 01279 773773 for the 24 Hour Advice Line.