8th birthday for St Clare's team that runs Hospice at Home
- Credit: Vikki Lince
St Clare's Hospice is celebrating the eighth year of its Hospice at Home service.
Since 2014, the West Essex team of registered nurses and nursing assistants have cared for more than 4,000 patients and their families.
In 2020/21 they provided support for more than 780 patients.
They spent 730 nights caring for more than 200 end of life patients in their own home. The night-sitting Hospice at Home nursing assistants watch over end of life patients making sure they are comfortable in their own home. This means their usual carers are able to take a small break, get some sleep and recharge.
Sonia Haigh, Hospice at Home service manager, said: "Our Hospice at Home care is helping to avoid unnecessary hospital admissions.
"We provide short-term care to get people out of hospital more quickly. And we are making sure people are able to spend the last weeks of their life in the comfort of their own home.
“Our service has never been more needed. Increasingly people are choosing to be cared for in their own home. Providing this support means that we’re honouring people’s choices and relieving pressure on the NHS."
Most Read
- 1 Lorry jammed in tight corner in Saffron Walden town centre
- 2 Astronomy: What to look for in the Essex skies in February
- 3 St John's Ambulance launches volunteer appeal in Essex
- 4 New vehicles to catch Essex's criminals on the county's fast roads
- 5 Sir Tom Jones to play Heritage Live concert at Audley End House & Gardens in Saffron Walden
- 6 Tickets for Essex Pride 2022 are now on sale
- 7 Government accused of 'grotesque waste of taxpayers' money' after Stansted flight
- 8 How to hold a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- 9 Gibson WI's first 2022 meeting was a hat-tastic event
- 10 Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up announced for Hylands Park
If you’re not sure if the person you are referring is eligible for Hospice at Home care, call 01279 773716 between 8am and 8pm for the Hospice at Home team, 01279 773774 for the First Contact Service, or 01279 773773 for the 24 Hour Advice Line.