NHS volunteers clock up more than 10,000 hours during pandemic
- Credit: Supplied by CUH NHS Trust
Volunteers donated almost 10,000 hours of their time to help out at Addenbroke's Hospital during the pandemic.
St John's Ambulance volunteers have supported the hospital with a total 9,508 hours of their time since March 2020, which meaning that Cambridge's volunteers are the second-most generous nationwide.
Volunteers in nearby Mid and South Essex NHS Trust notched up 1,117 hours in total.
David Monk, of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We know our volunteers are fantastic but had no idea that we are near top of the table in terms of hours donated.
"We cannot thank them enough for this incredible support."
You may also want to watch:
Volunteers at CUH came second to those in Brighton & Sussex, who clocked up 14,378 hours total.
Lee Taylor, St John's Ambulance District Director, said: "I think the hours donated to Addenbrooke’s demonstrate the mutual understanding that in a pandemic everyone has to pull together."
Most Read
- 1 In pictures: Medieval landmark Walden Castle is restored
- 2 New outreach Post Office for community
- 3 Caught on camera: Motorcyclist feared for life in near-miss
- 4 New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'
- 5 Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
- 6 Walden Wombles hold their first litter pick
- 7 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
- 8 Crematorium to broadcast Father's Day service
- 9 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
- 10 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier