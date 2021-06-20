News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
NHS volunteers clock up more than 10,000 hours during pandemic

Will Durrant

Published: 8:00 AM June 20, 2021   
Inset: a smiling man. Background: A&E Department at Addenbroke's Hospital

David Monk, Operations Director at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, thanked volunteers - Credit: Supplied by CUH NHS Trust

Volunteers donated almost 10,000 hours of their time to help out at Addenbroke's Hospital during the pandemic.

St John's Ambulance volunteers have supported the hospital with a total 9,508 hours of their time since March 2020, which meaning that Cambridge's volunteers are the second-most generous nationwide.

Volunteers in nearby Mid and South Essex NHS Trust notched up 1,117 hours in total.

David Monk, of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We know our volunteers are fantastic but had no idea that we are near top of the table in terms of hours donated.

"We cannot thank them enough for this incredible support."

A nursing assistant smiles

Mel Godefroy, a nursing assistant in west Suffolk, travelled from Ipswich to Addenbroke's to volunteer and notched up 800 hours single-handedly - Credit: Supplied by CUH NHS Trust

You may also want to watch:

Volunteers at CUH came second to those in Brighton & Sussex, who clocked up 14,378 hours total.

Lee Taylor, St John's Ambulance District Director, said: "I think the hours donated to Addenbrooke’s demonstrate the mutual understanding that in a pandemic everyone has to pull together."

