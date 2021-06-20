Published: 8:00 AM June 20, 2021

Volunteers donated almost 10,000 hours of their time to help out at Addenbroke's Hospital during the pandemic.

St John's Ambulance volunteers have supported the hospital with a total 9,508 hours of their time since March 2020, which meaning that Cambridge's volunteers are the second-most generous nationwide.

Volunteers in nearby Mid and South Essex NHS Trust notched up 1,117 hours in total.

David Monk, of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We know our volunteers are fantastic but had no idea that we are near top of the table in terms of hours donated.

"We cannot thank them enough for this incredible support."

Mel Godefroy, a nursing assistant in west Suffolk, travelled from Ipswich to Addenbroke's to volunteer and notched up 800 hours single-handedly - Credit: Supplied by CUH NHS Trust

Volunteers at CUH came second to those in Brighton & Sussex, who clocked up 14,378 hours total.

Lee Taylor, St John's Ambulance District Director, said: "I think the hours donated to Addenbrooke’s demonstrate the mutual understanding that in a pandemic everyone has to pull together."