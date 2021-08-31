News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Essex asked to pause donating items for Afghanistan refugees

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Published: 5:55 PM August 31, 2021   
Embargoed to 1800 Thursday August 26 Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving o

Refugees from Afghanistan wait to be processed after arriving on a evacuation flight at Heathrow Airport, London - Credit: PA

Donation points set up for Afghan refugees across the whole of Essex have placed a pause on receiving more items due to the “overwhelming kindness of residents”.

Essex County Council announced (on Tuesday August 31) they would update the public when the centres are ready to receive more donations. They include locations in Great Dunmow and Stansted.

A post on the Essex County Council Facebook page read: “Following an appeal for donations of items and clothes for individuals arriving from Afghanistan, donations are now paused due to the overwhelming kindness of our residents.

“We kindly ask that you do not take donations to these centres.

"We will update this page as soon as these donation points are ready to begin receiving donations again.

“A massive thank you to everyone supporting this appeal. You’re really making a difference to those who are going through an extremely difficult and challenging time.”

Kevin Bentley, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “Individuals and families arriving from Afghanistan have gone through unimaginable experiences and our thoughts are with them as they start to adjust to a new and unfamiliar place.

“We have been overwhelmed but not surprised by the outpouring of support we have seen from residents and communities across Essex looking to do their bit to help those going through an extremely difficult and challenging time.

“We remain committed to working with partners to ensure that anyone arriving in Essex has the support they need and that their welfare is protected at all times.

“I’d like to thank you anyone who has already donated what they can, as well as everyone involved in working around the clock to make sure these individuals and families have the support they need.”

The donation centres which were opened - and are now paused are: 

Uttlesford Community Hub, 45 Stortford Road, Great Dunmow, Essex, CM6 1DQ

Touchpoint Day Centre, Crafton Green House, Chapel Hill, Stansted, CM24 8A

Refugee Action Colchester, 15 Queen Street, Colchester, CO1 2PH

Community 360, Winsley’s House, High Street, Colchester, CO1 1UG

Chelmsford Community Resilience Hub

Hamptons Sports and Leisure Centre, Tydemans, Great Baddow, Chelmsford, CM2 9FH


