Over 1m people in Essex have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - over half the county's population.

Latest data shows the number of new cases with Covid has risen during the last seven days. But numbers have significantly dropped from the peak in December and January.

Across Essex, 20 to 49 years old have been the most affected by Covid, followed by those aged 50 to 69.

Cllr John Spence, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “To reach the millionth resident is a great milestone and a cause for celebration.

"This is also a testimony to the hard work of NHS partners, thousands of volunteers, and the readiness of our citizens.

“However, I will not rest until every eligible resident has had their second jab and something like normality is back for the long term.”

Anthony McKeever, executive lead for Mid and South Essex Health and Care Partnership and Joint Accountable Officer for its five CCGs, said: “This is a fantastic milestone.

“With all adults now receiving their vaccine and adults over 40 years old able to bring their second dose forward to eight instead of 12 weeks, this is the final push to protect our residents and reduce the impact of Covid.”

At its peak in December 2020, there were 9,150 infections in those aged 20 to 49. Data for June 17, published on June 22, showed there were 317 new cases, a rise of 42 percent from the previous week which had 223 cases.

The 50 to 69 year old age bracket was the second most affected in December, with 4,592 cases of Covid-19. By June 17, those figures had fallen to 68 new cases. But this number was a 61.9 percent rise compared to the week previously, which had 42 cases.

The number of new Covid cases for Uttlesford on June 22 rose by 43.5 percent on the previous week, according to data from Public Health England. The number of infections in Uttlesford was 36.14 per 100,000, up from 25.19 per 100,000.

At its peak, there were 780.94 cases per 100,000. The current figures represent a 95.4 percent drop.

In Braintree, Covid infections were up 53.6 percent on the previous week. There were 28.18 cases per 100,000 on June 22, compared to 18.35 the previous week. At its peak, there were 1,074.05 cases in Braintree. This represents a 97.4 percent drop to latest figures.

On June 20 there were 20 people in Essex hospital beds with Covid-19, up from nine patients the previous week but down from 1,441 at the peak in January.

First Covid vaccination data shows that in care homes and social care settings, 95 percent of residents have had one jab, alongside 82 percent of care home staff, while 75 percent of social care staff have had the first vaccination.

In Essex, over 95 percent of those aged 70 plus and over 90 percent of those age 55 upwards have taken the first vaccination.

In the 50 to 54 year age bracket 89 percent have received their first dose, as have 84 percent aged 45 to 49.

Take-up is 79 percent for those aged 40 to 44, and 70 percent for the 39 to 39 age bracket.

So far, 62 percent of 30 to 34 year olds have had the first jab, and nearly one in two (47 percent) have come forward aged 25 to 29.

Data to June 20 shows that eight percent of under 25s have had the first vaccination so far.

The data released excludes Southend and Thurrock.

Eleven vaccination centres and Essex hospitals, GP surgeries and some community pharmacies have been involved.

Book online via the National Booking Service, by calling 119 or at some GP practices.

Essex County Council has said that it is important everyone continues to follow Covid-19 protective measures - handwashing, wearing a face covering if you are able to, and maintaining social distance wherever possible - because of the rapid increase in the Delta variant, now the dominant Covid-19 variant across the UK.

