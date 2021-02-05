News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford part of Essex-wide decrease in Covid case rates

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM February 5, 2021   
Essex County Councillor John Spence

Essex County Councillor John Spence

Uttlesford, Braintree and Chelmsford has seen a continued decline in Covid case rates.

The latest Covid-19 data available shows a downwards trend in case rates across Essex. 

The average county case rate per 100,000 has declined significantly, however, at just under 300 (295.4) it remains high. The numbers are as of January 28, the latest data for which weekly data is available. 

In Uttlesford, case rates are no longer the lowest in Essex. Instead, Brentwood took over with a weekly case rate of 193.5, down from 331.2 

Compared to a week before, there has been a drop in Uttlesford, from 314.3 to 208.1. 

In Braintree, the fall was from 487.5 to 311.9, while in Chelmsford it was from 398 to 270.7 

The highest weekly case rates were in Harlow and Tendring, with rates of 370.8 and 392.2 per 100,000 respectively. 

