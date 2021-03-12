News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Unpaid carers urged to come forward for Covid-19 vaccinations  

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 12:00 PM March 12, 2021   
vial of Covid-19 vaccination

Covid-19 vaccination vials are in the district. - Credit: SIMON OGLE

Unpaid carers in Essex, aged 16 and over, are now eligible for the first Covid-19 vaccine dose. 

Essex County Council and the charity Carers First are urging all unpaid carers who have not yet been invited for an appointment by the NHS to visit the National Booking Service or call 119 to see if they are eligible.  

ECC has contacted 14,000 unpaid carers registered with their GP and local authority. 

But according to the census, there may be 150,000 unpaid carers in Essex, who are unregistered and still meet the criteria.  

They include parents or primary carers of children and young people who are disabled and clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19, or have underlying conditions; young carers aged 16+ of people who are elderly or clinically extremely vulnerable or have underlying conditions; carers for people with severe mental illness. 

Social care, healthcare and care providers have already been offered a vaccine dose. 

You may also want to watch:

Essex County Council
Coronavirus
Essex
Saffron Walden News
Dunmow News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Wellcome Sanger's DNA Pipelines team are sequencing coronavirus

Coronavirus

Tracking Covid at the Sanger Institute

Alison Cranage, Science Writer at the Wellcome Sanger Institute

Logo Icon
Uttlesford District Council building

Uttlesford District Council

Awards for pandemic heroes launched

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Network Rail's track relaying system will replace over two miles of track between Stansted and Broxbourne

Buses replace trains while train tracks are replaced

Louise Dunderdale

person
Kemi Badenoch MP

Saffron Walden constituency MP on the road map out of lockdown

Kemi Badenoch MP

Logo Icon