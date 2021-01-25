Published: 5:00 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM January 25, 2021

A new and fast-testing centre has opened in Uttlesford today for residents who do not have Covid-19 symptoms.



The site is the latest testing centre to open in Essex, following recent sites set up at the Witham Town Football Club and the Central Baptist Church in Chelmsford.



These centres are among the first of their kind in the region, offering lateral flow tests to the wider population. The tests are only for asymptomatic residents and give results in around 30 minutes.

The facility is based at ECL, 39 Audley Road, Saffron Walden, CB11 3HD.



Tests are by appointment only and bookings should be made at https://www.essex.gov.uk/getting-tested-for-covid-19/if-you-dont-have-symptoms. Alternatively, call 0333 772 6144, available from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, or email booking.confirmation@nhs.net.



Anyone with symptoms should book a test through the NHS Test and Trace App, or online at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test.

The current infection rate in Uttlesford has reached 440.3 per 100,000 according to the latest available data from Essex County Council.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex’s director of public health and wellbeing, said: “Infection rates in Uttlesford are significant and local health services there and across the county are currently under strain as a result of the new variant of Covid-19. A ‘critical incident’ had been declared across Essex with critical care and bed capacity rising as well as high staff sickness and self-isolation levels.



“Testing people who feel well will help to identify the hidden cases in the community – people who may be unwittingly infecting others.”

R4U Councillor Petrina Lees, deputy leader and portfolio holder for housing and health at Uttlesford District Council, said: “It is welcome news that a site for lateral flow testing is opening in the district. The infection rate remains high in Uttlesford, and it is crucial that testing is increased to help reduce the spread.

“Rapid testing will now be the focus as we continue to tackle the virus, and I would urge residents without symptoms, particularly those who are unable to work from home and have no choice but to come into contact with others, to book a test and help keep our community safe.”