Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Menopause Cafe comes to Saffron Walden for first time

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:00 PM April 27, 2022
Street view of the Saffron Community Link building in Market Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

The Saffron Community Link building in Market Street, Saffron Walden, is the venue for the first Saffron Walden Menopause Cafe - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Women - and men - are being encouraged to gather, eat cake and discuss menopause and perimenopause at the first Menopause Cafe being held in Saffron Walden.

The event takes place on Saturday (April 30) at the Saffron Community Link Space on Market Square, Saffron Walden, at 3pm.

The event is free, with tea and coffee but participants are asked to book a ticket via Eventbrite so organisers know how many people to expect, and to bring some cake or fruit to share with others.

Menopause Cafes take place worldwide. They were started by Rachel Weiss in Perth, Scotland.

Professor Joyce Harper, who is organising the event, has given a lot of health talks to schools including the County High.

She said: "It's a chance for people to take about their experiences."

Further information can be found at: www.menopausecafe.net

For tickets, see Eventbrite for Menopause Cafe Saffron Walden.


