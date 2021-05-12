Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
- Credit: NHS West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group
Work to create Walden's new healthcare hub is on track to be completed this summer.
A previously vacant wing at Saffron Walden Community Hospital is being developed into the new home for Crocus Medical Practice.
The practice will relocate into the new and more fit-for-purpose facilities.
The new facility will offer double the number of consultation and treatment rooms, across 700 square metres, and provide 25 car extra car parking spaces. Works began on the project in October 2020.
The Old Rectory on Castle Street - part of the Crocus Medical Practice which will no longer be used when the move takes place - has been listed for sale via Savills with a guide price of £1.4m and vacant possession available from July, with permission in place to convert the building back into a home.
The building dates back to 1793 but has later 20th century additions.
It first opened as a doctors surgery in 1983 and before that was home to the town’s vicar.
