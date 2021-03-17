Published: 12:00 PM March 17, 2021

Newport, Littlebury and Clavering have the highest percentage of first Covid vaccine doses in Uttlesford, with 43.1 percent of residents over 16 receiving the jab.

But the same NHS data also shows that Uttlesford's West Essex area has the lowest percentage of Essex residents over 16 who received their first jabs.

NHS England data up to March 7 shows the second highest percentage in the district is Audley End, Ashdon and the Chesterfords, at 41.5 percent.

In Saffron Walden, 40.1 percent of eligible residents received the vaccine.

Here is a breakdown of doses received across Uttlesford's towns and villages:

In Thaxted, Great Sampford and Radwinter, the percentage stands at 37.9, whilst in Stansted Mountfitchet and Elsenham it is 36.4.

The lowest percentage in the district has been recorded in Takeley, Airport and Mountfitchet South at 32.5.

In Dunmow, it is 35.6 percent, in Flitch Green, Felsted and High Easter it is 37.4, and in Hatfield Heath, Hallingburys and the Rodings it is 38.6.

A spokesperson for NHS West Essex CCG said: "The NHS vaccination programme continues to make strong progress in West Essex and last week people aged 55 and over and unpaid carers were the first to get text alerts from the national booking service, allowing them to arrange their appointments even more quickly and simply.

“We’d encourage everyone to book and attend their vaccination when it’s their turn.”