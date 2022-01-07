Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford

Special Report

Covid-19 case rates are higher than the national average in seven out of nine Uttlesford "neighbourhoods"

The government has released its first set of "neighbourhood-level" Covid-19 data for 2022.

It shows that Uttlesford's Covid-19 case rate is higher than the national average and rising.

Seven out of nine neighbourhoods in Uttlesford have Covid-19 case rates higher than the UK average.

It comes amid warnings that there is limited Lateral Flow Test stock at some Essex libraries.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council's health chief, has urged the public to follow "hands, face, space", and to get a booster jab as soon as possible.

The latest data shows that Takeley, Airport and Mountfitchet South had the highest rate of Covid-19 in the district, with 2,108.1 cases per 100,000 on January 1, 2022.

This amounts to 229 recorded cases in the seven-day period between Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Audley End, Ashdon and The Chesterfords had the lowest rate, with 1,411.6 cases per 100,000, where 108 cases were recorded.

Saffron Walden Town had the second-lowest rate of coronavirus, with 1,486.5 cases per 100,000.

There were an average 1,820.9 cases per 100,000 in Great Dunmow.

The number of Covid-19 cases increased week-on-week in all Uttlesford areas on January 1.

The UK average case rate stood at 1,791.1 per 100,000 on the same date.

In cities near Essex, the case rate was below the national average in Cambridge and London.

Chelmsford's case rate stood at 1,868.6 per 100,000, which is higher than the national average.

How are hospitals coping?

All four NHS trusts which look after patients around north-west Essex have reported rises in the number of Covid-19 admissions.

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust treated 169 patients across its hospitals on December 28, the last date in yesterday's dataset.

The trust looks after units in Chelmsford, Basildon and Southend.

The government reported 67 Covid-19 cases at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which looks after Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Hospitals which look after patients in north-west Essex have reported rises in the number of Covid-19 patients

An Addenbrooke's spokesperson said: "While there is no doubt January will be a tough month for NHS staff, we have tried and tested plans in place to handle increased winter and coronavirus pressures and the NHS will continue Covid and non-Covid care.

"Anybody who needs care should continue to get in touch with the NHS as they usually would so they can get any support they may need."

How many people have died from Covid-19 in recent weeks?

In December, the number of people who died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test was significantly lower than the same month in 2020.

On the worst day in December 2020, 35 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

This figure stood at 13 on the worst day in December 2021.

What is the latest advice?

Dr Gogarty, Essex County Council's public health director, said: "While some people are sadly still getting ill and needing hospital care, initial data indicates the vaccines are very effective in reducing the likelihood of serious illness in those who have received them.

"The most important thing residents can do at the moment is get their booster vaccination as soon as possible.

"A booster is not a ‘top up’, it is a huge increase in your ability to fight the virus."

More than 818,000 Essex residents have received a third 'booster' vaccine so far.

Dr Gogarty added: "It is vital to continue to practice hands, face, space and everyone should wash their hands regularly, wear a face covering in crowded spaces and keep space from others wherever possible.

"Ventilation is also important."

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex County Council's public health director, has urged members of the public to follow "hands, space, face" rules and get the booster as soon as possible

You can book a Covid-19 vaccine online: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Lateral Flow Tests are available from some Essex County Council libraries, but only 11 libraries out of 44 had stock as of 2.05pm today (Friday, June 7). Saffron Walden and Dunmow libraries had run out.

The council has set up a webpage for library Lateral Flow Tests: https://libraries.essex.gov.uk/facilities-and-charges/lateral-flow-tests-in-libraries/