An afternoon at the Proms for Mountfitchet House residents

Will Durrant

Published: 4:42 PM October 18, 2021   
A Mountfitchet House resident, Olive, with a tambourine

Mountfitchet House residents have been treated to their own Night at the Proms concert.

The team at Mountfitchet House in Stansted welcomed Woodwind of Stortford to their garden for an afternoon of music and dance.

Residents at the home, which is managed by Care UK, said Night at the Proms was a day to remember.

Peter, aged 88, said: "It was lovely to listen to the music and see the band play live in our garden.

"Joining in with our musical instruments was great fun; a really pleasant afternoon."

Woodwind of Stortford play at Mountfitchet House's Night at the Proms in Stansted

Jane Maxwell, home manager, said: "We wanted to organise an event to remember, filled with fun, music and smiles.

"Many residents enjoy listening to classical music, as it reminds them of happy memories.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to say a huge thank you to Woodwind of Stortford for playing for us - it really was a day to remember."

