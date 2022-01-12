A Saffron Walden man who runs Nordic Walking sessions across the district is appearing on TV adverts - in praise of turmeric supplements.

Paul Goddard said he had contacted the company to give them feedback, then found himself offering a testimonial for them to use in magazines. The company then contacted him again.

Paul Goddard of Saffron Walden - Credit: FutureYou Cambridge

"They said we would like to do an advert with you in it. Would you mind being filmed," he recounted.

The item was filmed in Rickling Green.

His testimonial for FutureYou in Cambridge went on Instagram and WhatsApp. It's now being broadcast on TV including ITV3, Channel 4 Digital, and SKY channels.

Paul said he walks between 40 and 50 miles per week, covering Saffron Walden, Thaxted, Stansted and towards Dunmow for Saffron Walden Nordic Walking.

Paul said people are referring to him as 'turmeric man'. He stressed that while it appeared to have helped with his knees, that people should take advice from their own health professional.



















