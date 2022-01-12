News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 12:38 PM January 12, 2022
Group of people in woodland setting, person with video camera on shoulder, people with nordic walking poles, Essex

Paul Goddard of Saffron Walden being filmed in Rickling Green - Credit: FutureYou Cambridge

A Saffron Walden man who runs Nordic Walking sessions across the district is appearing on TV adverts - in praise of turmeric supplements.

Paul Goddard said he had contacted the company to give them feedback, then found himself offering a testimonial for them to use in magazines. The company then contacted him again.

Paul Goddard of Saffron Walden, holding Nordic Walking poles, with trees behind him

Paul Goddard of Saffron Walden - Credit: FutureYou Cambridge

"They said we would like to do an advert with you in it. Would you mind being filmed," he recounted.

The item was filmed in Rickling Green.

His testimonial for FutureYou in Cambridge went on Instagram and WhatsApp. It's now being broadcast on TV including ITV3, Channel 4 Digital, and SKY channels.

Paul said he walks between 40 and 50 miles per week, covering Saffron Walden, Thaxted, Stansted and towards Dunmow for Saffron Walden Nordic Walking.

Paul said people are referring to him as 'turmeric man'. He stressed that while it appeared to have helped with his knees, that people should take advice from their own health professional.






Most Read

  1. 1 Saffron Walden residents face average £64 hike to council tax bill
  2. 2 Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter
  3. 3 In pictures: Fun in Walden schools
  1. 4 Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree
  2. 5 'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts
  3. 6 Pictures show how fire crews tackled a car blaze which closed the M11
  4. 7 Spate of keying incidents 'ruin' New Year's Day for Saffron Walden drivers
  5. 8 Free catalytic converter anti-theft marking session on Sunday
  6. 9 Saffron Walden ready for big FA Vase showdown after four-star show on the road
  7. 10 Smiles through the mud as Saffron Striders tackle next round of cross-country competition
TV
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Save The Railway Arms Pub (STRAP) committee celebrate the pub's opening in April 2021

Pubs

Saffron Walden pub saved from closure receives national award

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Face masks on sale at a high street shop

Coronavirus | Special Report

Coronavirus in numbers: The latest Covid-19 data for Uttlesford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Dame June Raine (centre) from Bishop's Stortford next to Dr Julie Thompson and Dr Ruth March of AstraZeneca in Cambridge

Coronavirus

New Year Honours for Saffron Walden and Cambridge health chiefs

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Passengers at London Stansted Airport wearing masks during the Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

Airport welcomes new international travel testing rules

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon