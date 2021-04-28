Published: 9:00 AM April 28, 2021

Over 20,000 Covid jabs have now been given in North Uttlesford, covering 97 percent of priority groups one to nine, sparking praise from Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

This includes both first and second doses at Walden's Lord Butler Leisure Centre, and delivered to vulnerable residents in care homes. It has targeted the over 45s and those who are extremely clinically vulnerable.

The work has been carried out by North Uttlesford GP practices in conjunction with the voluntary services, council and local NHS commissioners.

Richard Boyce of Gold Street Surgery said: "We are exceptionally proud of the teamwork across the whole community to support the effort, as well as the willingness of patients to come forward when called for their vaccine.

"This has led to us being able to cover over 97 percent of those in the priority groups one to nine, according to the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation), and means we are one of the best performing systems across the region as indicated by a further letter of praise from Matt Hancock."

Mr Hancock's letter has praised the "fantastic efforts" of the Covid vaccination teams.

The vaccine is being offered to those under 50 years old in the following order: 40 to 49 years, 30 to 39 years, 18 years and over.

Anyone aged 42 and over or anyone who will turn 42 before July 1 is asked to make an appointment. It is also being offered to frontline healthcare and social care workers, care home staff, carers, and clinically vulnerable people.

Anyone who is older or more vulnerable who has changed their mind and now wants the vaccination can use the National Booking Service by booking online or calling 119.

Those waiting for second doses will be contacted when the time comes or will be advised to use the National Booking System.

Dr Boyce said: "Our hope will be that this increases uptake even further, although we are continuing to make sure that no one is left out and will be following up the invitations by telephone if an offer of a vaccine has not been taken."