Published: 7:00 AM July 21, 2021

Crocus Medical Practice is moving from The Old Rectory, Castle Street, Saffron Walden - Credit: Justin Paget Photography Ltd / Savills

Crocus Medical Practice is moving premises this week into a new healthcare hub.

They will leave The Old Rectory on Castle Street on Friday (July 23) and move into a new space at Saffron Walden Community Hospital on Radwinter Road, ready for surgery appointments on Monday afternoon. The phone number will remain the same.

During the move, the GP surgery's other site, in High Street, Great Chesterford, will remain open.

It will offer on the day appointments only during the moving period which are not pre-bookable before things return to normal.

Details of measures put in place are available on the surgery’s website.

The new healthcare hub has been created through a £2.3million project which finally started earlier this year after the global pandemic delayed work going ahead by a year.

It has been delivered by NHS Property Services in partnership with West Essex Clinical Commissioning Group.

It will give double the number of consultation and treatment rooms across 700 square metres of space. There are also an extra 25 car parking spaces.

West Essex CCG managing director Peter Wightman - Credit: West Essex CCG

West Essex CCG managing director Peter Wightman said of the move: “This is an important strategic step to enable the practice team to operate from larger modern facilities to provide primary care for residents in the Saffron Walden area.

“The location at the community hospital also offers a number of opportunities for health and care professionals at the site to work together.

"We wish the practice team well with the move and all the changes needed to settle in to the new facilities.”

The Grade II listed building they are moving from on Castle Street is being sold by Savills for £1.4 million and has already attracted an offer.

The listing states it could be restored to being a family home. It was built in 1793, and was converted into a doctor's surgery 100 years later in 1983.

Crocus Medical Practice is part of the Primary Care Network giving Covid-19 vaccinations at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre, which has been praised twice by Matt Hancock when he held the role of Health Secretary, for being one of the best performing in the country. This work is in addition to their normal workload.