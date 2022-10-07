News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wellbeing event to be held in Saffron Walden for World Menopause Day

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:09 PM October 7, 2022
Updated: 4:24 PM October 7, 2022
Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SaffronPhoto

A 'Wellbeing over 40' event is being held in Saffron Walden to mark World Menopause Day - Credit: Archant

A 'Wellbeing over 40' event is being held in Saffron Walden to mark World Menopause Day on Tuesday, October 18.

The evening includes information and discussion on nutrition, exercise, sleep and mental wellbeing, and will be held in The Garden Room from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Guest speaker Professor Joyce Harper, who is head of reproductive science at the Institute for Women's Health, University College London, will give a talk focusing on demystifying the menopause.

Town clerk Lisa Courtney will give a talk on 'menopause in the workplace', and a selection of wellbeing practitioners will be on hand as well as representatives from Saffron Yoga, Lord Butler Fitness and Leisure Centre and Saffron Walden Library.

Tickets are available in person for £5 from the Tourist Information Centre, and will include a glass of bubbles and entry into a prize draw for a Saffron Grange wine tour and tasting for two.

Saffron Walden News

