Charity single The Fire Is Out will be available for download or to purchase through Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre from Friday March 4, raising money for Mind in West Essex in memory of The Prodigy's frontman Keith Flint - Credit: Marko Ristic

A charity single in memory of The Prodigy's frontman Keith Flint is released on Friday (March 4) and will raise money for Mind in West Essex.

The Fire is Out will be available for download and 100 copies will be on sale at Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.

One person impacted by the sudden loss through Keith's suicide on March 4, 2019 was Adrian Weaver, a close friend of Keith’s and fellow musician.

Adrian, who lives in the Saffron Walden area, said: “It was a few days after I attended Keith’s funeral, I penned some lyrics as a way of expressing my emotions.

"Whilst the lyrics reflect the way I was feeling at the time of Keith’s death, the sense of loss of those who are left behind is universal.

"I never really had any intention of doing anything with them, but about a year later, I showed them to one of the members of my band.

"It was him who suggested that ‘I should put them to music and release the track for charity’ and here we are.”

Many people have been involved with making the single including Marcella Detroit of Shakespears Sister.

Adrian remembers listening with Keith to Marcella performing.

“I was sitting in Keith’s house one evening, on the sofa with one of his many dogs sprawled across my lap whilst Keith was on the other sofa trying out new flavours for his vape!

“The television was on and with the strong scent of caramel and coconut drifting through the air, we watched a concert which was recorded back in the early 90s.

"Marcella Detroit of Shakespears Sister was performing. Keith slumped back on his sofa and expressed how much he ‘loved Marcella’s voice!’.

"Remembering this evening, I contacted her to see if she’d be interested in recording the song with me? She promptly agreed.”

Money raised will go to Mind in West Essex. The organisation supports people in Uttlesford, Harlow, Epping Forest and beyond and does a lot of work around suicide awareness and prevention, including helping people to have these conversations. The service is based in the old police station in Great Dunmow.

Jade Bolton of Mind in West Essex said: “ We are privileged to be involved with this project. A few of us here at Mind in West Essex are either fans of The Prodigy or personally knew Keith.

"This initiative provides us with exactly the kind of opportunity we need to start a conversation with people on suicide awareness and prevention, supporting people with their personal experience of suicide and to eliminate stigma around the subject.

“We want West Essex to be a place where people can speak openly and positively about mental health within our community and this is the exact avenue to which we can start a conversation.”

All proceeds of the single will go to Mind in West Essex. The organisation is asking for £5 to be donated for the download or £7 donation for the CD which are limited to 100 copies and available from Saffron Walden Tourist Information Centre.

To download the track or purchase the CD online from Friday, see www.mindinwestessex.org.uk