Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Sewards End coffee morning raises £1,200 for Macmillan

Will Durrant

Published: 5:46 PM September 30, 2021   
Susie Diggons from Tesco, Sophie Thomas, Darron Thomas and June Start with Macmillan cakes

Fundraisers L-R: Susie Diggons (Tesco community champion), Sophie Thomas, Darron Thomas and June Start - Credit: Supplied

Coffee morning volunteers in Sewards End have raised £1,200 for life-changing support for people with cancer.

Sophie Thomas organised a Macmillan Coffee Morning in Sewards End Village Hall on Saturday, September 25.

Her efforts raised £1,200 for Macmillan with help from her husband, children and Tesco staff in Saffron Walden who supplied cakes and refreshments.

She said: "I would like to thank everyone who supported the event and to Tesco for supplying the hot drinks."

Susie Diggons, one of the supermarket's community champions, helped to promote the event.

Macmillan provides support lines, nurses to explore treatment options or guidance, and information for people living with cancer.

The charity runs a coffee morning fundraiser throughout the country to help support its work.

Through coffee mornings alone, volunteers have raised £624,053 for the charity in the first nine months of 2021, enough to fund 11 nurses.

Information about Macmillan coffee mornings is online: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk/

Charity News
Charity Fundraiser
Saffron Walden News
Uttlesford News

