News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News > Health

Stansted boss: Slow travel easing could 'squander' vaccine benefits

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:53 PM August 27, 2021   
A sign on chrome metal: Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport. Picture: Will Durrant - Credit: Archant

The benefits of Britain's vaccination programme could be "squandered" without faster international travel restrictions easing, Stansted Airport's boss has warned.

Charlie Cornish, CEO of Manchester Airports Group, has called on the government to remove compulsory Covid-19 testing for fully vaccinated travellers.

He is one of several industry leaders - including airline bosses - who have called for the government to change its 'red, amber and green' list system for Covid-safe international travel.

The lists were last updated on Thursday (August 26), with seven new 'green' destinations including Switzerland and Canada.

But passengers arriving into England from any of the 43 green-list territories must take coronavirus tests both before and after travel.

A sign reads "Testing Centre" with an arrow straight on

Stansted Airport now houses a private Covid-19 test centre for international flyers - Credit: Archant

Mr Cornish said the update was "positive" for last-minute summer travellers but that recovery is still too slow.

Mr Cornish said: "Europe’s stronger recovery has been driven by the removal of testing requirements on vaccinated travellers.

Most Read

  1. 1 What's On in Essex this August Bank Holiday weekend
  2. 2 Creamfields announces new electronic music festival for Chelmsford, Essex, in 2022
  3. 3 Garden party to celebrate 75 years of The Almshouse Association
  1. 4 Join Saffron Walden's Dance in the Square
  2. 5 'Bring your own chair' to Walden's Dance in Square
  3. 6 6 Paralympians from our area to watch out for at Tokyo 2020
  4. 7 Essex people rally to support Afghan refugees
  5. 8 Essex donation points set up for items to help Afghanistan refugees
  6. 9 Mayor's column: Highlights of the Saffron Walden calendar
  7. 10 Stansted boss: Slow travel easing could 'squander' vaccine benefits

"Unless the UK also removes the need for people with full immunity to take these tests, we will continue to squander the advantage our world-leading vaccination programme was supposed to deliver."

Mr Cornish called on the government to "overhaul" the traffic light system to enable the "best possible winter season".

Jet2.com boss Steve Heapy echoed Mr Cornish's concerns.

Mr Heapy said: "We are pleased to be adding more flights and holidays to such fantastic destinations but we continue to be left frustrated that so many more destinations remain off the Green List for no discernible reason.

"We urge the government to take the handbrake off international travel and adopt the same approach as it has to so many other areas of everyday life.

"The vaccination programme continues to be a huge success.

"We should be able enjoy the benefits of that."

The Department for Transport (DfT) said its decisions are made by ministers, informed by coronavirus data from the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

A DfT spokesperson said: "Continuing with our phased approach to restarting international travel while protecting public health, we are engaging with governments around the world, offering technical expertise and support to help them make any improvements needed for a change in traffic light rating."

Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
Stansted Airport News
Stansted News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cricket field and building, Clavering, Essex

Uttlesford District Council | Updated

Uttlesford historic cricket pavilion protected from development

Charlier Ridler, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Van Morrison at Heritage Live, Audley End House. Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Music | Gallery

Pictures of Van Morrison's Heritage Live concert at Audley End

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington with Ashley Stowell and the Commendation

Travel

Bravery and quick thinking saved man's life after M11 collision

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Boy George of Culture Club playing Heritage Live at Audley End. Photo: © Celia Bartlett

Music | Gallery

A 'magical' night with Boy George and Culture Club at Audley End

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon