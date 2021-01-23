Published: 5:00 PM January 23, 2021

Uttlesford has the lowest coronavirus case rate in Essex in the seven days to January 14, Essex County Council said yesterday (Jan 21).

Within this period, there were 9,592 confirmed cases in Essex, according to data received by the council.

There was a significant reduction in case rates reported across Essex, with all areas showing a fall. All areas had under 1,000 cases per 100,000, with the lowest Uttlesford at 440 per 100,000.

Essex County Council’s cabinet member for health and adult social care, Councillor John Spence, said: “I am pleased to see a reduction in case rates across the county, and hope that they continue to fall.

“Positivity rates have also declined, with the range being between 18.8 percent in Harlow and 10.9 percent in Uttlesford.”

Meanwhile, data from January 20 shows 361 tested positive in Uttlesford over the last seven days – a 24.3 percent drop.