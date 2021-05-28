Published: 7:00 AM May 28, 2021

Saffron Walden's Lord Butler Leisure Centre is one of the venues for the vaccination clinics.

Nearly 9,000 Covid jabs were given in just 10 days at Walden's Lord Butler Leisure Centre last week.

And the scheme is on track to give all adults their first vaccination by the end of July.

Dr Richard Boyce, who is leading the vaccination programme in North Uttlesford, is urging residents to book their appointment as soon as they get a text message or letter from the Government. He said residents should not wait to get a telephone call from their GP practice.

They are continuing to move through the cohorts identified by the government as most at risk from the virus.

They are now using the National Booking System for appointments. Call 119 or book online through the government website.

Dr Boyce said: "Our GP surgery staff have no access to this central system and so cannot book appointments directly.

"We will always aim to follow up anyone who has not responded to the invite, to ensure no one is left behind, but we do not wish for anyone to be delayed in receiving their jab by waiting for a call from us."

Dr Boyce said they were grateful for the patience of people who wanted to get back to gym sessions and swimming, as they were running the vaccination programme alongside these activities.

He added: "So far the reopening of the gym has had very little impact on our ability to complete high numbers of vaccinations in a safe environment, and 1Life and the District Council remain key to this.

"We are also eternally thankful to the volunteers recruited by CVSU (The Council for Voluntary Service Uttlesford), who continue to give up their time to staff the centre and car park to ensure people enter and leave the site safely.

"This continues to be a huge effort and as GP surgeries, although we are becoming battle-weary, we will continue to provide excellent primary care as we have strived to do throughout the pandemic whilst maintaining the momentum of the vaccination programme in tandem."

