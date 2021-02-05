News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Uttlesford in area with highest number of Covid jabs

Andra Maciuca

Published: 5:00 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 5:10 PM February 5, 2021
infographic showing the number of people who received their first dose of the covid vaccine in the east of england

West Essex and Hertfordshire, the NHS division Uttlesford belongs to, have the highest number of East of England residents who received the first vaccine dose - Credit: Archant

Uttlesford residents are among the East of England NHS division with the highest number of people who received the first coronavirus vaccine dose - for an area covering West Essex and Hertfordshire.  

However, as a percentage of the population, the West Essex and Hertfordshire division covers a lower number of jabs than neighbouring Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and it also fares worse than Mid and South Essex – with 17.6 percent compared to 20.6 percent and 18.1 percent. 

The weekly NHS England data shows how many people received the vaccine across each division in the region. The latest figures are for the week up to January 31. 

Age groups are divided in four categories: 80+, 75 to 79, 70 to 74 and under 70.  

Under each category, West Essex and Hertfordshire, has the highest numbers of vaccinations in the East of England. There are 66,997 people over the age of 80 who received their first jab, 42,085 between 75-79 years old, 25,995 between 70-74 and 71,214 under 70. 

By comparison, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has registered 39,399 of over 80s, 27,950 of people between 75-79 years old, 25,201 between 70-74 and 55,109 under 70. 

Mid and South Essex has had 55,660 (80+); 37,595 (75-79); 23,885 (70-74) and 56,198 (under 70). 

The lowest numbers in the East of England have been recorded for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes: 33,779; 22,422; 15,338; and, respectively, 44,434. 

More than 84 percent of residents over 75 years old have received their first jab in the East of England. This accounts for more than a fifth of the region’s population. 

