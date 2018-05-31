Advanced search

Vacuum cleaners worth thousands stolen from lorry with driver asleep

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 July 2020

Henry vacuum cleaner. Photo: Numatic International Ltd.

Essex Police are appealing for information after someone stole Henry and Hetty vacuum cleaners worth thousands of pounds from the back of a vehicle – while the driver was asleep in the cab of the lorry.

The incident took place on Dunmow Road, Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday, July 7 and was reported to police in the early hours of the next day.

The burglar entered the lorry by cutting the back curtain to the cab and climbing in from the back.

The thief proceeded to steal 17 pallets containing 20 Henry and Hetty machines, each worth £125.

The total value of the goods stolen was estimated at £17,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

