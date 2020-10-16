High quality teaching and support at ‘outstanding’ sixth form in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden County High School has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted Archant

After five years at secondary school the move to sixth form can be a daunting prospect. However, Saffron Walden County High School (SWCHS) Sixth Form offers an ideal environment which is large enough to provide variety but small enough to feel personal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school offers teaching of the highest quality The school offers teaching of the highest quality

There is no catchment!

The OFSTED ‘outstanding’ rated school offers an inclusive and inspiring sixth form where prospective students can choose from 40 A-Level, BTEC and CTEC courses. It welcomes applications from all schools and bases its admissions on whether the applicant meets the criteria for their chosen subject. The sixth form’s aim is to help you achieve your potential in whatever field you choose to follow.

Pathways

This year, SWCHS is launching its new Pathways application process. The school understands that it is vital for students to pick subject combinations that complement each other, to help them progress into higher education or employment. It now offers five Pathways to give students the opportunity to combine A-Level and Level 3 Diploma subjects or to choose a purely A-Level path to maximise their individual strengths, aptitudes and interests.

SWCHS will be launching its virtual Open Evening on its website on Monday November 2 SWCHS will be launching its virtual Open Evening on its website on Monday November 2

Top two per cent nationally for progress

You may also want to watch:

The school offers teaching of the highest quality, along with extensive pastoral guidance so that our students are provided with personalised care and attention. The sixth form is about much more than academic success. As one of our students said to OFSTED inspectors: “We are encouraged to be well-rounded individuals, not just academically successful.” SWCHS believes the sixth form is an ideal stepping-stone to higher education or employment, and it encourages students to develop the skills needed to succeed independently.

Sixth form and beyond

Prospective students can choose from 40 A-Level, BTEC and CTEC courses Prospective students can choose from 40 A-Level, BTEC and CTEC courses

You can trust SWCHS sixth form to guide you through the next steps of your education – most of its students secure their first choice universities, and the academic progress made within the sixth form is simply outstanding. For the past three years, progress made by students is amongst the very best in England (in the top two per cent) for both schools and colleges. The sixth form offers vital support during the UCAS process by pairing compatible students to work together, alongside individual supervision provided by a specialist tutor. Students applying for apprenticeships and employment receive similar guidance, as the school has its own careers advisor and a dedicated programme of progression.

Testimonial from a student

“I was so anxious and shy when I joined but I have been so lucky to have such supportive teachers and classes. Without the support of the Sixth Form Collegiate, especially through the application process, I would not be where I am now. Without SWCHS, I don’t think I would have applied to Cambridge at all let alone be going there in a few days!”

Sixth form applications will taken from November 1 and the school will be launching its virtual Open Evening on its website on Monday November 2. During that week, the sixth form team will be offering a Social Media Takeover for prospective students and parents to get involved with live Q&As.

SWCHS, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden Essex, CB11 4UH; 01799 513030; admissions@swchs.net; swchs.net