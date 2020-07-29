Advanced search

Highways England increases the driving speed through roadworks

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 August 2020

Jim O'Sullivan, Highways England Chief Executive.





Highways England is increasing the speed at which motorists can drive through roadworks.

Following research and trials on eight road schemes, the company has confirmed that where it is safe for road users and roadworkers, and where shown on road signs, vehicles can be driven at up to 60mph, 10mph faster than currently.

Jim O’Sullivan, Highways England Chief Executive, said: “All of our research shows that road users benefit from 60mph limits in roadworks. They have shorter journey times and feel safe.

“Road users understand that roadworks are necessary, but they are frustrated by them. So testing 60mph has been about challenging the norm while ensuring the safety of our people working out there and those using our roads.

“We have a huge programme of work planned, so being able to use 60mph where safe will continue to improve everybody’s experience of our roads.”

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “We know road users want speed limits in roadworks to be no lower than necessary to maintain safety – so 60mph in roadworks wherever it is safe to do it is a welcome step.”

