Fun dog show, motorbikes, and fly fishing all on the cards at country fayre

The event is set to take place in Hildersham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

The first Hildersham Country Fayre will include demonstrations of sheep shearing, horse and cart rides, a gundog display, vintage vehicles and a chase the dummy dog race.

The event, at Hildersham Hall Estate on Sunday, June 23 will raise funds for Holy Trinity Church, which will be open on the day for brass rubbing and for visitors to see the historic wall paintings.

Other attractions will include a main arena with a fly fishing demonstration and a tug of war. In a side arena there will be a fun dog show, and dog scurry. Also, vintage motorbikes, a display by the Guild of Spinners and Weavers, animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, ferrets, and donkeys), local craft and trade stalls, a raffle, 10.30am to 4pm. Entry is £5 adults, £2.50 for under 16s and free for under fives. Postcode: CB21 6BY.

There will be a service of holy communion at 8am in the field arena.