Historic structures on Uttlesford heritage list

Published: 12:30 PM January 18, 2021

A disused railway station and a second world war pillbox are some of the entries that have made the first draft of the latest Uttlesford Local Heritage List.

The list contains structures which are locally significant to the character of the area such as buildings, historic signposts, memorials and wartime sites.

It includes the former railway station at Ashdon Halt in Fallowden Lane, Church End, consisting of a banked earth platform with railway sleepers.

The Ashdon Halt, away from the main village, opened in 1911 and formed part of the branch line linking Bartlow to Saffron Walden. The line closed in 1964 and was dismantled.

On the platform there is a 19th century timber bodied former Great Eastern Railway carriage body which in 1916 had its internal fittings removed and wooden benches placed around the sides for use as the waiting room.

The Ashdon Conservation Area Appraisal of 2013 said "a plan of renovation would be desirable".

Another listing is the second world war concrete hexagonal pillbox, north of Audley End Station which was built to guard against paratrooper or glider attack from the west.

It is one of several similar defensive features that were constructed along the River Cam around 1940-1941 and which formed part of the Audley End defence area.

Also listed is the spigot mortar emplacement at the entrance to The Beeches in Royston Road, Wendens Ambo, built after May 1941, and which was the headquarters of 'C' Company, Home Guard.

Other entries include the Saffron Walden Water Works in Fishmere Mead, the entrance arch to the former pig and cattle market in Hill Street and the Edward VII coronation bridge on Saffron Walden Common.

The council said the list will help to ensure the historic or architectural significance of these assets is preserved and where possible enhanced as part of future development proposals.

The document does not impact permitted development rights in itself but can be viewed as a material planning consideration in applications affecting a property or structure that is listed.

A consultation on the document will run until February 15. Details are online at www.uttlesford.gov.uk/heritagelist