A step back in time for visitors to Saffron Walden Castle

Historical re-enactors entertainted the crowds in Saffron Walden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Hundreds of people descended on the grounds of Saffron Walden Castle to enjoy a day of historical re-enactments.

Saffron Walden Museum played host to about 200 visitors on June 1 as displays of 12th century military and domestic life by the re-enactor group 12th Century Live - The Angevins took place.

The group put on demonstrations of their archery and ballista throughout the day, and were on hand to explain the intricacies of life in Norman times.

A spokesman for the museum said: "The weather was really hot and visitors treated themselves to ice cream, as well as treats from the Planet of the Crepes food van. The museum was buzzing and it provided a great start to the weekend. The museum wishes to thank the museum society and all the volunteers who helped to steward the event."

