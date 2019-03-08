New book will shed light on village's connection to royal murders

The launch is taking place at Harts Books in Saffron Walden. Archant

Landowners from Wenden's Ambo may have been involved in the murder of two English kings.

A new history of the village has found the men "suspiciously close" to the violent deaths of Edward II in Berkeley Castle and Richard II at Pontefract.

The book, produced by the Wendens Ambo Society with the support of the Essex Heritage Trust, updates the history published by John Mackay in 1982. This edition has more information on early times. A new opening chapter by landscape archaeologist Simon Coxall covers the settlement up to the Norman Conquest.

The project has taken four years. It contains a pictures, maps and diagrams, designed for a wide readership.

The bibliography of sources, many online, will enable readers to follow up topics that interest them.

Wedens Ambo - a History of an Essex Village, at Harts Bookshop, Saffron Walden following a launch party on September 12 at 6.30pm.