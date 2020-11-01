Home Secretary Priti Patel among the guests for Essex Police passing out parade

Essex Police

Essex Police held a passing out parade for 48 officers who have completed 20 weeks of initial training.

The attestation is read during the Essex Police passing out parade. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Home Secretary Priti Patel was there, alongside Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington, Deputy Chief Constable Pippa Mills, Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst and other chief officers and senior officers.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: ““It was an honour and a privilege to welcome these new officers on behalf of the people of Essex.”

The police said that by March 2021 they will have a further 151 officers; 135 from the police uplift programme and 16 from efficiencies made with the support of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. Since 2018, the force has grown by more than 500 officers.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington said: “Over the last year we’ve been attracting more people from diverse backgrounds. We are committed to being an inclusive force, which welcomes people from the many diverse backgrounds and communities across Essex.”

The inspection during the passing out parade for 48 officers in Essex Police who have completed 20 weeks of initial training. Home Secretary Priti Patel attended. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

He said there has seen a reduction in recorded crime over the last year, with 9,286 fewer offences recorded and fewer victims of crime between September 2019 and September 2020, compared to the previous year.

