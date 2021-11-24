There With You This Winter campaign: How Home-Start Essex can help - Credit: Home-Start Essex

There With You This Winter campaign highlights the support available across our district.

Home-Start Essex is a family support charity which offers a range of free services for parents with at least one child under five.

They help parents and carers to build skills and confidence to achieve healthy and positive outcomes for children.

Across Uttlesford this includes matching specially trained volunteers with families to provide them with individually tailored, one to one emotional and practical support, as well as advice across a wide range of subjects.

They offer wellbeing groups which help to support people who are experiencing anxiety or depression, and they support family groups in which parents and carers and their children can meet new friends and take part in play sessions which help the children’s learning and development.

Deborah of Home-Start said: "We help families from all backgrounds through their most challenging times, and would encourage anyone who feels we could assist them to give us a call."

Call 01245 847410 or email info@home-startessex.org.uk

