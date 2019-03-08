Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A plan to build seven homes at the former site of Walden Dairy in Saffron Walden has been approved by Uttlesford District Council (UDC).

Councillors unanimously agreed to support the application at the UDC planning committee meeting on November 6.

The development, in Thaxted Road, consists of a pair of semi-detached, two-and-a-half storey houses; four, one-bedroom apartments; and one detached, two-and-a-half storey house.

No objections were raised by Saffron Walden Town Council, the Highways Authority or the Environment Agency to the application.

However, neighbours of the site raised three objections to the proposal on the grounds that it would worsen traffic congestion; result in loss of light and overshadowing; and cause noise, disturbance and parking issues during construction.

Despite the objections, councillors decided to give the development the green light to go ahead.

Speaking at the planning committee meeting, Councillor Richard Freeman said: "The town council doesn't have any problems with this, and I don't either.

"It's been a derelict site for years, it used to be the site of the old Walden Dairy. It's a brownfield site which is an asset for this sort of thing. I propose it for approval."

Cllr Mark Lemon added: "I think it is a good application, particularly with the four one-bedroom flats which are quite badly needed in our areas."

A similar development for the site was refused in July 2018, due to concerns over its scale and design, and loss of privacy to neighbouring properties.

The new development has sought to overcome these issues with a reduction in the form, scale and size of buildings, and significant change in design, which, councillors were told at the meeting, was said to be "more appropriate to the site and street scene".

Electric vehicle (EV) charging points will be installed in the parking spaces for both the houses and apartments at the site, and immediately ready to use for the first occupiers.

This move follows UDC's recent installation of two EV charging stations in the car park at Saffron Walden common on October 30.