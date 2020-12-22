Hope rocks this Christmas
Children around Saffron Walden have been painting rocks with colourful patterns and uplifting messages in an effort to bring hope to the community this Christmas.
Pupils at St Mary's CofE Primary School, Sir Thomas More Catholic Primary School, RA Butler Infant and Junior School and Katherine Semar Junior School have left the 'hope rocks' outside their homes, on park benches, walls and pathways so families out on walks over the festive period can discover them.
People who find one of the rocks can upload a picture to the Hope Rocks Saffron Walden Facebook page.
Katie Haynes from Saffron Walden Community Church, which supported the project said: "These rocks are a nice way of spreading the message of Christmas which is about kindness and community.
"It's also an opportunity to share messages of Christian hope and bring the community together.
"Recent months have been bleak but these rocks provide a wonderful message of hope."
