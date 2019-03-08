Advanced search

Society's rose and floral show is best in class!

PUBLISHED: 07:34 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 19 June 2019

Saffron Walden Horticultural Society's Rose and Floral Show. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Recent downpours meant entries to the Saffron Walden Horticultural Society's Rose and Floral Show were down but organisers said there was still "a good display".

The society's second show of its 200th anniversary year took place on Sunday at the Golden Acre Community Centre.

Kate Chambers, show secretary, said: "Despite the rain, there was a good display of roses and other flowers, vegetables and plants. Although entries were down, there were entries in all classes from flowers and plants through to the cooking and craft. "Everyone who visited the show in the afternoon enjoyed tea and cake, after admiring the exhibits."

The winner of the rose classes was Richard Marriott and the winner of the best bloom in the rose classes was Robin Crouchman. The best exhibit in the domestic section was won by Yvonne Bishop for her painting of irises; Yvonne also won the trophy for the most points in the floral section.

Hamish Davidson won the trophy in the fruit and vegetable section as well as the cup for his collection of vegetables. Vera Willson won the trophy for the most points in the domestic section. Matthew Davies won the Scrivener cup for most points in the junior section.

Ms Chambers added: "Grateful thanks to Corner Cupboard, Ridgeon's, Waitrose and Tesco for their donations of raffle prizes for the shows and to all members and non-members who support the society."

The society's next show is the autumn show which will be held on September 22, at the Golden Acre Community Centre.

A show schedule can be downloaded from the website: www.swhortsoc.org.uk.

Full details of the society and outings can be found at: www.swhortsoc.org.uk.

