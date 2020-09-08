St Clare Hospice wins a Charity Times award for its partnership with Takeley firm

Hastingwood's St Clare Hospice Chief Executive Sarah Thompson. Picture: St Clare Hospice St Clare Hospice

St Clare Hospice has won a national award for its partnership with Takeley firm Weston Homes, in the Corporate Community Local Involvement category.

St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood. St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood.

The Charity Times awards recognise, celebrate and promote best practice within the charity sector.

Sarah Thompson, the hospice’s chief executive, said: “We’re over the moon to win this award.”

The judges praised the ‘outstanding partnership’.

Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes. Picture: Grant Frazer Bob Weston, chairman and managing director of Weston Homes. Picture: Grant Frazer

Weston Homes has been supporting St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood since 1994. Over the last three decades, the company has raised over £2m for the hospice.

The company also helps the hospice through volunteering, by hosting a Spring Ball and joining the business ambassador programme.

Each year, the hospice needs to raise around 60 percent of its annual running costs from voluntary donations and the rest is funded by the NHS. Last year 60 percent cost £4.8m. The hospice’s care is free to all who need it.

Hospice chief executive Sarah Thompson said: “I’m so proud of the partnerships we have developed with local organisations and businesses, bringing in around £300,000 each year to help fund our vital services.

“It brings me great pleasure to see one of our longest-running partnerships, with Weston Homes, being recognised in this way; without them we would not be where we are today.”

Bob Weston, managing director of Weston Homes, said: “Given the pandemic, this has been one of the most challenging years that the charity has faced - yet the team have worked so hard and risen to the challenges and winning this award is a fitting reward.

“Weston Homes is honoured to be involved with such a worthwhile and caring charity.”

In the same awards, hospice chief executive Sarah Thompson was shortlisted for Rising Leader of the Year. The winner was Olivia Curno of Vision Foundation, an organisation that funds and connects London’s best services and activities for blind and partially sighted people.

St Clare Hospice was also shortlisted for Change Project of the Year for the redevelopment of their

bereavement services in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The winner was SJOG, which ensures people are provided with the skills and support to gain control over their own lives.

* Jane Gurney, the chief executive of Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, was shortlisted for Charity Leader of the Year. The winner was James Thornton of environmental organisation Client Earth.