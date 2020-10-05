Find out more about how Essex hospice has adapted in face of Covid

Hospice teams have continued to deliver care throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood St Clare Hospice

An Essex hospice is opening its virtual doors to explain how it has adapted to the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hospice at Home team made 6,996 home visits in the past year. Picture: St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood The Hospice at Home team made 6,996 home visits in the past year. Picture: St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood

St Clare Hospice, based in Hastingwood, will host two open events - on October 6 at 7pm and October 7 at 2pm - via meeting platform Zoom as part of this year’s Hospice Care Week.

Speakers will give updates on services the charity provides, including new ones developed as a result of Covid-19.

For example, since the start of lockdown, the hospice has shifted all support provided by its bereavement café to online communities on Facebook and now gives people a chance to meet and share experiences via Zoom.

Also, in June 2020, with funding from the National Lottery’s community project, the hospice launched a new bereavement support helpline.

Sally Muylders, Community Engagement Manager at St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood. Picture: St Clare Hospice Sally Muylders, Community Engagement Manager at St Clare Hospice in Hastingwood. Picture: St Clare Hospice

In addition, the hospice’s compassionate neighbours programme, which helps people who are socially isolated and frail or living with life-limiting illnesses, has changed from face-to-face visits to a telephone support service.

Sally Muylders, Community Engagement Manager at St Clare Hospice, said throughout the pandemic, the charity has continued to deliver specialist palliative care for people nearing the end of their life, while supporting their friends and families.

She added: “Being an open and welcoming hospice sits at the heart of how we support people in our local community. However, with the risks associated with the spread of Covid, we’ve had to restrict access to our hospice in ways that we’ve never done before, in order to keep our patients, staff and volunteers safe.

The hospice’'s nine charity shops have all re-opened with Covid measures in place. Picture: St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood The hospice’'s nine charity shops have all re-opened with Covid measures in place. Picture: St Clare Hospice, Hastingwood

“We’ve been working hard over the recent months to make sure people have access to services that meet their needs during this difficult time, which has meant doing things differently and adopting new technology to carry on supporting people.

“The last six months have been challenging, and we know that the road ahead will continue to be difficult, but we will continue being here to support everyone in our local community around death, dying and loss.”

To register for the events on October 6 and 7, which are free and open to everyone, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-hospice-tickets-121649363521 and www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/open-hospice-tickets-121650835925.