St Clare Hospice hope hundreds of walkers and their dogs to turn out for Winter Walkies 2022 near Hastingwood - Credit: St Clare Hospice

St Clare Hospice is asking dog owners, family and friends to join them for a 5K Winter Walkies on Sunday, February 27.

The circular route in the countryside is courtesy of Paris Hall Farm, North Weald Bassett, near the hospice's Hastingwood base.

Organiser Dani De'ath said: “Winter Walkies is a firm favourite in the St Clare fundraising calendar.

"Last year we welcomed hundreds of dogs and their owners.

"This year we plan to make the Covid-safe event even better by hosting doggie-themed stalls at the event start.

“The annual Cutest Canine Photo Competition is back, and is open to all entrants.

"A vote on social media will decide who will be the king or queen of canines.

"The winner gets a doggy goody hamper and becomes 'leader of the pack', heading up the start of Winter Walkies.

"Voting starts on Monday, January 24 and runs until Friday, January 28 on the St Clare Hospice Facebook and Instagram pages.

"All photo entries are due by 12noon on Friday (January 21) and entrants must have signed up for Winter Walkies 2022 to enter the competition.”

Dani said you do not need to own a dog to take part.

The entry fee for Winter Walkies is £10 for adults, £5 for children and £27.50 for a family (two adults and two children).

The fee includes a free soup, dog rosette and certificates for children.

The route is unsuitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Sign up at https://stclarehospice.org.uk/event/winter-walkies-2022/ or call Dani on 01279 773738.

Dani said the hospice needs to raise £8,000 to continue to provide free care in West Essex and East Hertfordshire to people who are living with a life-limiting illness, facing the end of life or experiencing bereavement.