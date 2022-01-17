News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Pets' Corner news: Winter Walkies for St Clare

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 2:13 PM January 17, 2022
Dogs being taken for a walk in open countryside, Hastingwood, on the West Essex border

St Clare Hospice hope hundreds of walkers and their dogs to turn out for Winter Walkies 2022 near Hastingwood - Credit: St Clare Hospice

St Clare Hospice is asking dog owners, family and friends to join them for a 5K Winter Walkies on Sunday, February 27.

The circular route in the countryside is courtesy of Paris Hall Farm, North Weald Bassett, near the hospice's Hastingwood base.

Organiser Dani De'ath said: “Winter Walkies is a firm favourite in the St Clare fundraising calendar.

"Last year we welcomed hundreds of dogs and their owners.

"This year we plan to make the Covid-safe event even better by hosting doggie-themed stalls at the event start.

“The annual Cutest Canine Photo Competition is back, and is open to all entrants.

"A vote on social media will decide who will be the king or queen of canines.

Most Read

  1. 1 How Malcolm's work is having an impact in Uttlesford
  2. 2 Fire and ambulance crews rescue after serious M11 crash
  3. 3 Supermarkets issue urgent product recall after salmonella found in products
  1. 4 Fears that Covid may cause Essex hospital staffing to get ‘very difficult’
  2. 5 Protesters call on Kemi Badenoch MP to oppose controversial crime bill
  3. 6 Tree collection is a fundraising success for St Clare hospice
  4. 7 Fire crews tackle M11 car blaze
  5. 8 Tourism awards recognise region's leading businesses as finalists announced
  6. 9 Teen arrested after alleged disturbance inside Saffron Walden Costcutter
  7. 10 Vandals thought to have targeted around 30 vehicles in 'keying' spree

"The winner gets a doggy goody hamper and becomes 'leader of the pack',  heading up the start of Winter Walkies.

"Voting starts on Monday, January 24 and runs until Friday, January 28 on the St Clare Hospice Facebook and Instagram pages.

"All photo entries are due by 12noon on Friday (January 21) and entrants must have signed up for Winter Walkies 2022 to enter the competition.”

Dani said you do not need to own a dog to take part.

The entry fee for Winter Walkies is £10 for adults, £5 for children and £27.50 for a family (two adults and two children).

The fee includes a free soup, dog rosette and certificates for children.

The route is unsuitable for pushchairs or wheelchairs.

Sign up at https://stclarehospice.org.uk/event/winter-walkies-2022/ or call Dani on 01279 773738.

Dani said the hospice needs to raise £8,000 to continue to provide free care in West Essex and East Hertfordshire to people who are living with a life-limiting illness, facing the end of life or experiencing bereavement.

Pets
Charity Fundraiser
Facebook
Essex
Hertfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A Saffron Walden sign

Housing News

Saffron Walden residents face average £64 hike to council tax bill

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Group of people in woodland setting, person with video camera on shoulder, people with nordic walking poles, Essex

TV

'Turmeric man' from Walden is in TV adverts

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Uttlesford District Council's offices in Saffron Walden

Climate Change

Uttlesford councillors hope to reduce emissions and fuel poverty with...

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Great Notley Country Park

Essex County Council

TV adverts will challenge Essex TOWIE stereotypes

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon