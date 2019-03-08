Advanced search

Hotel plan for historic airfield and museum site in Duxford

PUBLISHED: 08:09 02 September 2019

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Visitors to the Imperial War Museum in Duxford may soon be able to stay on site after plans were submitted for a new hotel on the historic airfield.

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDAn artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Billed as Britain's largest aviation museum, the site, located just off the M11, regularly hosts air shows and events, with attendances of up to 40,000 people.

A planning application has been submitted to South Cambridgeshire District Council for a 168-bedroom hotel, which would sit alongside and match the height of the AirSpace hangar.

According to the application the hotel will be a "core brand within a very well known international hotel group".

The plans describe the proposed hotel as "upper mid-scale," which will include a lounge, bar, restaurant and gym facilities.

The hotel will have 90 dedicated parking spaces, with an additional 30 overflow spaces for site events, and 25 spaces will be added to make up for the 45 spaces lost to make room for the hotel.

The application says: "The proposed development site is a quiet corner of the IWM site. It provides a unique opportunity to locate a hotel development which will link with and complement the growing conferencing business run by IWM within the AirSpace building."

The decision on approval will go to South Cambridgeshire's planning committee at the end of the set consultation period.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A smashing effort from tennis starlet!

Maximillian Williams with his parents Emma and Michael. Picture: ARCHANT

Explore hidden curiosities at city’s open event

Christopher Marlowe failed to pay his buttery bills as a Cambridge student

Mysterious ‘carjacking’ in Wendens Ambo

VIDEO: Gifted 10-year-old piano player shows unbelievable skill and speed

George Harliono

Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Most Read

A smashing effort from tennis starlet!

Maximillian Williams with his parents Emma and Michael. Picture: ARCHANT

Explore hidden curiosities at city’s open event

Christopher Marlowe failed to pay his buttery bills as a Cambridge student

Mysterious ‘carjacking’ in Wendens Ambo

VIDEO: Gifted 10-year-old piano player shows unbelievable skill and speed

George Harliono

Man in his twenties robbed near Audley End Station

Essex Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them. Picture: HELEN DRAKE

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Hotel plan for historic airfield and museum site in Duxford

An artist's impression of how the new hotel development could look. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man exposes himself to woman walking along popular footpath in Little Canfield

A man reportedly exposed himself to a woman on a path leading out to the Lion and Lamb pub. Picture: GOOGLE

Felsted woman to be reunited with grandfather’s stolen First World War medals

Jack Lannen, 19, of Warren Road, Halstead, was found by police with a bag down his trousers containing the medals. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A smashing effort from tennis starlet!

Maximillian Williams with his parents Emma and Michael. Picture: ARCHANT

Hospice chief in cautious welcome for new funding boost

St Clare Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE
Drive 24