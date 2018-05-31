Advanced search

House 'badly affected' by fire

PUBLISHED: 08:49 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 10 January 2020

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Archant

A house was heavily affected by heat, fire and smoke on the evening of Friday, January 3.

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/FacebookPhoto: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Firefighters believe that the fire at the house in Catmere End, Littlebury, started because of a hot ember which escaped an open fire and was left undetected. It then ignited furniture while the owner was in bed.

A statement from the Saffron Walden Fire Service read: "Working smoke alarms gave an early warning to the resident. They were able to escape the property with the pets and alert us. On arrival we found a developing fire in a lounge with heavy smoke logging throughout the property.

"We used four breathing apparatus sets and two hose reel jets, a Positive Pressure Ventilation fan and two thermal image cameras to extinguish the blaze.

"An hour after leaving the incident, we were called back to the same property by worried neighbours when the smoke alarms actuated again. However, on this occasion it was caused by fumes from the earlier fire."

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/FacebookPhoto: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/FacebookPhoto: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Most Read

Fight to save Homebase continues as local shares frustration

Homebase staff campaigning on site against closure. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Toddler trapped in mum’s car released by fire services

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Musicians wanted to play at bookshop

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

Car overturned after hitting pole

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Councillor accuses leader of ‘dictatorship’

L-R: Councillor Christian Criscione and Cllr John Lodge. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Most Read

Fight to save Homebase continues as local shares frustration

Homebase staff campaigning on site against closure. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Toddler trapped in mum’s car released by fire services

Saffron Walden Fire Station

Musicians wanted to play at bookshop

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

Car overturned after hitting pole

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Councillor accuses leader of ‘dictatorship’

L-R: Councillor Christian Criscione and Cllr John Lodge. Photos: CONTRIBUTED.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Multi-car crash on M11 on first Friday of 2020

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

House ‘badly affected’ by fire

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Uttlesford among ‘best’ areas, national data shows

Tim Taylor, practice leader at Grant Thornton�s Chelmsford office. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Large fire tackled on New Year’s Day

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook

Car overturned after hitting pole

Photo: Saffron Walden Fire Station/Facebook
Drive 24